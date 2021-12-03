Somireddy creating hurdles for farmers' walkthon: Kakani

Nellore: Sarvepalli legislator K Govardhan Reddy has termed the Maha Padayatra being taken up by the Amaravati farmers as a 'politically motivated' walkathon for development of a particular region. Addressing media on Thursday, he said that the YSR Congress would develop all regions across the state irrespective of political affiliations.

Kakani said the yatra was creating differences among people of various regions in the state and asked how it can be considered as a voluntary movement by farmers. He said the yatra has restrictions as directed by the High Court and why the party leaders are questioning the officials while discharging their duties.

"Do the farmers willfully violate guidelines set by the High Court? When police officials discharge their duties as per directions, the opposition leaders are criticising the ruling party legislators and leaders. Now, they are utilising the platform of Padayatra to criticise and scold the Chief Minister," said Govardhan Reddy. He described former Minister Somireddy as 'Shaneeswar' who is creating hurdles for farmers who have been on walkathon. Now, he said, Somireddy was getting support of protesting farmers from Amaravati in his own constituency where people disowned him.