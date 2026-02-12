SP directs speedy disposal of pending cases

Anantapur|: Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh on Wednesday directed police officials to reduce the pendency of Under Investigation (UI) cases and ensure speedy disposal of pending investigations during the monthly crime review meeting held at the district police conference hall.

Reviewing grave and non-grave offences, including murder, POCSO, rape, dacoity, robbery, property crimes, vehicle thefts, missing cases, cheating, road accidents, NDPS cases and pending NBWs, the SP instructed officers to expedite investigations and file charge sheets promptly in completed cases to facilitate early trial proceedings. He stressed the need to accelerate investigations in POCSO and rape cases and adopt scientific methods in probing murder and other sensational cases.

Strict vigilance was ordered in cases relating to missing women and children, with mandatory data entry in CCTNS.

Jagadeesh called for enhanced night patrolling, dynamic beats and focused surveillance in crime-prone areas to curb property offences and improve recovery rates. He also directed timely filing of charge sheets in SC/ST cases to ensure justice to victims.

Emphasising road safety, he asked officials to analyse accident data through the Integrated Road Accident Database (IRAD) and initiate preventive measures in vulnerable zones.

Awareness programmes on narcotics abuse and cybercrime were also advised.

The SP encouraged visible policing, strict action against gambling and other illegal activities, and community engagement to build public trust. Officers showing exemplary performance in arrests, investigation and case disposal were felicitated.

ASP Rohit Kumar, trainee IPS officer Ashwini Manideep, DSPs and other district police officials attended the meeting.