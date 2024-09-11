Live
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
- Kangana Ranaut Offloads Bandra Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore
- Pawan Kalyan Reviews Eleru Overflows Amid Widespread Agricultural Devastation
- CM Revanth Reddy Attends Passing Out Parade of SI and ASI Cadets at State Police Academy
- Rahul Gandhi claims China occupied 4000 sq km land in Ladakh
- Hema panel report: SIT takes over probe under Kerala HC's watchful eyes
- Paralympics medallists to get Rs 75 lakh for gold,Rs 50 lakh for silver,Rs 30 lakh for bronze
Just In
SP reminds rules for Ganesh immersion
District SP Satish Kumar directed the Ganesh pandal organisers to take all the precautionary measures till the completion of Ganesh immersion.
Guntur: District SP Satish Kumar directed the Ganesh pandal organisers to take all the precautionary measures till the completion of Ganesh immersion. He said if any untoward incident takes place, Ganesh Utsav committees will be held responsible for it. He asked them to take steps not to create inconvenience to the traffic and other religions. He instructed the police officials to meet the Utsav organisers and explain precautions to be taken till the completion of immersion. The SP told the police to identify and take action those who consume liquor while participating in Ganesh immersion processions.
Satish Kumar warned that he will take action if any obscene dances, recording dances and DJs take place. “Police officials should be alert till the completion of immersion and explain to the committees on dos and don’ts. Take steps the immersion and processions go smoothly,” he said.