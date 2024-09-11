  • Menu
SP reminds rules for Ganesh immersion

District SP Satish Kumar directed the Ganesh pandal organisers to take all the precautionary measures till the completion of Ganesh immersion.

Guntur: District SP Satish Kumar directed the Ganesh pandal organisers to take all the precautionary measures till the completion of Ganesh immersion. He said if any untoward incident takes place, Ganesh Utsav committees will be held responsible for it. He asked them to take steps not to create inconvenience to the traffic and other religions. He instructed the police officials to meet the Utsav organisers and explain precautions to be taken till the completion of immersion. The SP told the police to identify and take action those who consume liquor while participating in Ganesh immersion processions.

Satish Kumar warned that he will take action if any obscene dances, recording dances and DJs take place. “Police officials should be alert till the completion of immersion and explain to the committees on dos and don’ts. Take steps the immersion and processions go smoothly,” he said.

