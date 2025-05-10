SP reviews security on coastal belt

Nellore: In the wake of War like situation prevailed at J&K borders, following directions of the central government Superintendent of Police G. Krishnakanth has reviewed the security arrangements at coastal belt on Bay of Bengal with Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited(AKPL) and AP Zenco authorities in Krishnapatnam village of Muthukuru on Friday.

During the meeting the SP had alerted AKPL, AP Zenco Coast guards, Police and Marine Police that they should be very cautious as there will be a possibility of terror attacks as they might enter the coastal belt through sea routes. He ordered them to intensify the security arrangements as the Krishnapatnam Port is the most important place in the district.

He has stressed the adoption of highly sophisticated technology through installation of CCTV cameras drones, bomb squads and dog squads 24x7. He then directed the police officials to intensify the vigil in surrounding areas of the port as patrolling and visible policing should be made mandatory to avoid untoward incidents.

He had appealed the locals to inform the police or call 112 immediately after noticing any new person suspiciously roaming in the villages. He also urged the fisher man not to venture into the sea as there was already ban in existence over venturing. Special Branch officials, AKPL Sea Port, Coast Guards, and Marine Police officials were present.