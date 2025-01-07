SP Satish supervises physical fitness tests

Guntur: District SP Satish Kumar supervised the physical fitness tests conducted to the women constable candidates at the Police Parade Grounds in Guntur city. While 331 attended the physical fitness tests, 43 candidates did not get certificates. Remaining 288 persons attended out of which 14 women constable candidates failed to lift the weight and failed to fulfil the physical measurements.

While the officials conducted 1,600 metres running race, 105 failed in the running race and 169 women constable candidates qualified for other tests. The officials conducted a 100 metres running race for 169 women constable candidates out of which 21 candidates qualified and 140 candidates were disqualified.

In the long jump, 159 candidates qualified in the physical fitness tests and out of which 129 candidates were disqualified. Additional SPs Supraja and Hanumanthu conducted the tests. SP Satish Kumar supervised the tests.