SP warns action against violating poll code

Ongole: Prakasam district SP Garud Sumit Sunil informed that cases has been registered in connection with the Samata Nagar and GGH Ongole incidents that occurred on Wednesday night, and warned that stringent action will be initiated against people disturbing impartial, transparent, and peaceful conduct of elections in the district.

SP said incident occurred on Wednesday in which the campaign by the workers of a political party at an apartment in Samata Nagar led to a clash with members of another political party. The injured in the incident from both parties joined the GGH Ongole and lodged complaints against each other. Cases of both parties were registered at Taluk Police Station, and Disa DSP was appointed to investigate the cases. Meanwhile, the on-duty doctor at GGH Ongole also filed a complaint about the tussle at the casualty wing, and the case was handed over to Chimakurthy CI for investigation.

He advised political parties to follow the model code of conduct and cooperate with the police for smooth and transparent conduct of the election.