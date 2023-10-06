  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Space exploration a never-ending task

SDSC Group Director Dr Gopi Krishna explaining the achievements and experiments of ISRO at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram on Thursday
x

SDSC Group Director Dr Gopi Krishna explaining the achievements and experiments of ISRO at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram on Thursday

Highlights

Rajamahendravaram: Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC, SHAR) Group Director P Gopi Krishna said that ISRO is continuously researching to create the...

Rajamahendravaram: Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC, SHAR) Group Director P Gopi Krishna said that ISRO is continuously researching to create the necessary facilities for humanity and has already achieved many successes in this direction. He said that exploration in space will continue forever and it is a never-ending task.

In celebration of World Space Week, he explained the activities of ISRO to the students through a PowerPoint presentation in the programmes held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

He said that the background of depleting resources on Earth, research is being done on the resources and living things on the moon, keeping in mind future needs.

He said that the Chandrayaan-3 launch which was undertaken as a part of it was successful. To increase space awareness among the students, scientists explain things in this space week celebrations, he said.

Later, Dr Gopi Krishna was honoured by the president of the press club K Pardha Saradhi and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X