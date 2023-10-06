Space exploration a never-ending task

Rajamahendravaram: Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC, SHAR) Group Director P Gopi Krishna said that ISRO is continuously researching to create the necessary facilities for humanity and has already achieved many successes in this direction. He said that exploration in space will continue forever and it is a never-ending task.

In celebration of World Space Week, he explained the activities of ISRO to the students through a PowerPoint presentation in the programmes held at Sri Venkateswara Anam Kalakendram in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.

He said that the background of depleting resources on Earth, research is being done on the resources and living things on the moon, keeping in mind future needs.

He said that the Chandrayaan-3 launch which was undertaken as a part of it was successful. To increase space awareness among the students, scientists explain things in this space week celebrations, he said.

Later, Dr Gopi Krishna was honoured by the president of the press club K Pardha Saradhi and others.