SPB an ardent devotee of Tirumala Lord Venkateswara

Tirupati: A renowned film playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam had a strong bond with temple towns Tirumala and Tirupati. First and foremost thing related to SPB is he was an ardent devotee of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

He had sung many numbers of Annamayya Kirthanas on Srivari Vaibhavam during his playback singing journey. One more thing is SP B pursued his secondary higher education in TTD SV Arts College Tirupati. And also he had an attachment with Srikalahasti town, when his father was performing Harikathas in those days Bala Subramanyam was living along with father and mother in Srikalahasti for a few years and pursued SSLC there.

Moreover he studied 8 to and 9th classes in PCN board high school of Nagari town in the years 1955-57. Two years he stayed in Nagari at his maternal uncle's house for studies, his uncle Srinivasan had been working as an electrician. SPB mother native is Konetampeta village of Pallipattu Taluk of TamilNadu which is 10 km away from Nagari town.





As far as TTD is concerned SPB sang a lot of songs over Srivaru for TTD recording projects, as well as sang Srivari albums for private recording companies.



And also he had sung " Thara Tharala Tirumala" song …for SVBC launching as main song. One more practice was done by him, that is he had been participating every year in AnnamaCharya Harikatha Kalakarula Saptham till the last year. Following that habit, SP B participated lastly in Tirupati Annamacharya Project Harikatha artist celebrations on their invitation and received felicitation by them in the year 2019. That was the last public function of SPB in Tirupati city. In that programme he had participated along with family members. And shared his memories and attachment with TTD as well as Tirupati.