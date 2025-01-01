Special bus services announced from Hyderabad to AP during Sankranti

In preparation for the upcoming Sankranti festival, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a comprehensive plan to operate 6,432 special buses to accommodate the increased passenger demand. The special services will be available between January 9th and 15th, with advance reservation options provided for 550 of those buses.

Recognizing the crowded travel conditions in Hyderabad during this festive period, TGSRTC will run these special services from key areas including MGBS, JBS, Uppal Cross Roads, Aranghar, LB Nagar Cross Roads, KPHB, Boinpally, and Gachibowli. Officials have been appointed to coordinate the additional bus services based on prevailing passenger traffic in these regions.

Last year's operations saw a total of 4,484 special buses planned, but the corporation ultimately managed to deploy 5,246 buses to meet demand. This year, learning from last year's experience, TGSRTC has increased the number of special buses to ensure a safer and more comfortable journey for passengers returning to their hometowns.

The special bus services will primarily service routes to various locations in Andhra Pradesh, including Amalapuram, Kakinada, Kandukur, Narasapuram, Polavaram, Rajahmundry, Rajolu, Udayagiri, Visakhapatnam, Ongole, Nellore, Guntur, Vijayawada, Tirupati, and Srisailam. Additionally, provisions are being made for the return journey to Telangana.

In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, the TGSRTC management has verified that electric buses will also be available for routes from Karimnagar, Nizamabad, and Warangal during this festive season. The corporation is setting up essential facilities in busy areas of Hyderabad, including pandals, chairs, a public address system, drinking water stations, and mobile toilets.

Furthermore, as part of the state government's Mahalaxmi scheme, women traveling on Palle Velugu, Express, City Ordinary, and Metro Express buses will be entitled to free travel by obtaining zero tickets.

TGSRTC officials urge travelers to avoid risky journeys in private vehicles and to utilize the special bus services, ensuring a safe and pleasant journey home for Sankranti.