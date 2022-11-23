Special focus on young voters registration: Collector Prasanna Venkatesh

Eluru: District Collector V Prasanna Venkatesh informed MV Seshagiri Babu, the observer of voter list, that they are paying special attention on the registration of young voters in the district.

He gave a grand welcome to MV Seshagiri Babu, Commissioner of Intermediate Education and State Observer of Voter Lists Special Amendment Programme, who came to Eluru to inspect the voter list amendment programme on Wednesday.

Seshagiri Babu discussed the amendment of voter lists in the district with the Collector at her chamber here. Collector Prasanna Venkatesh said that they are conducting awareness programmes in engineering colleges across the district to facilitate those, who completed 18 years could register as a voter and they are getting good response. He also said that efforts are being made to prepare voters' list without mistakes. Besides, programmes are being conducted to create widespread awareness among the people about voter registration, receipt of objections over the list and amendment of the voter list in every village in the district through beating of tom - tom and mike announcement. He said that special awareness programmes are being organised for people and youth on voter registration process and the exercise of right to vote.

Observer Seshagiri Babu expressed satisfaction over the voter registration and voter lists revision programmes in the district.

DRO AV Satyanarayana Murthy, Nujiveedu Sub-Collector Adarsh Rajendra, Eluru RDO K Penchel Kishore and others were present on the occasion.