Special Lok Adalats from July 29 to Aug 3

Visakhapatnam: Principal District and Sessions Judge, Visakhapatnam Alapati Giridhar said that special Lok Adalats will be held under the aegis of Supreme Court from July 29 to August 3 for resolution of pending cases in the Supreme Court. According to the orders of the Supreme Court, the respective State and district law enforcement agencies are taking measures to conduct Lok Adalats.

Visakhapatnam District Legal Services Authority conducted the pre-litigation Lok Adalats for the resolution of the pending cases in the Supreme Court in physical/virtual modes.

The parties are being given an opportunity to compromise the cases during Lok Adalats. The parties receiving the notices are advised to take advantage of the opportunity to contact the District Legal Services Authority and settle the cases. Chairman of Permanent Lok Adalat for Public Utility Services G Vallabha Naidu and secretary M V Seshamma said that cases pending in the Supreme Court should be resolved either physically or virtually. For further details, Lok Adalat officials advised people to contact the District Legal Service Office or dial the toll free number 15100.