Special puja for Naidu's release

Anakapalli: Condemning the arrest of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP Anakapalli mandal leaders performed special puja at Satyanarayanapuram Sri Kanakadurga Ammavari temple on Friday.



Speaking on the occasion, state convener of BC Sadhikara Samiti Malla Surendra mentioned that the leaders were performing puja in all the temples located in the constituency, praying for Naidu's good health and see him as Chief Minister again in future, .

Surendra said Naidu, who is on remand in Rajahmundry Central prison, would soon be released.

The TDP leaders express solidarity to Naidu by sending postcards to him, he mentioned.

Seeking God's blessings for Chandrababu Naidu, the party leaders wore Vinayaka mala during Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

They said they have been explaining the facts to the people, seek their support for Naidu, highlighting the slogan 'Psycho should leave - Cycle should come'.