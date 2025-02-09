Special train services extended for Maha Kumbh Mela

Visakhapatnam : Keeping the demand in view and in order to clear extra rush of passengers, pilgrims and devotees to Maha Kumbh Mela, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to extend special train services for two more trips. In connection with it, Visakhapatnam- Gorakhpur Special Express (08588) will leave Visakhapatnam on February 10 and 22 at 10.20 pm. It will reach Gorakhpur on February 12 and 24 respectively at 7.30 pm (two trips).

In return, Gorakhpur -Visakhapatnam Special Express (08587) will leave Gorakpur at 5.45 pm on February 13 and 25. It reaches Visakhapatnam on February 15 and 27 respectively at 3.55 pm (two trips).

The train will halt at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Brahmapur, Chhatrapur, Balugaon, Khurda Road, Bhunbaneswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal. Angul, Boinda, Rairakhol, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda Road, Raigarh,Champa, Bilaspur, Pendra Road, Anuppur, Shadol, Umaria, Katni, Mahir, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirazpur, Chunar, Varanasi, Jaunpur, Aunrihar, Mau, Deoria Sadar between Visakhapatnam and Gorakhpur.

Meanwhile, due to non-interlocking works at Khammam station in Kazipet – Vijayawada section over Secunderabad division, some of the trains remain cancelled, diverted and rescheduled.

Visakhapatnam- LTT express (18519) leaving Visakhapatnam from February 10 to 20; LTT-Visakhapatnam express (18520) leaving LTT from February 12 to 22; Tata Nagar-Yesvantpur express (18111) leaving Tata Nagar on February 13; Yesvantpur- Tata Nagar express (18112) leaving Yesvantpur on February 9 and 16 will be cancelled.

Diversion of trains

Shalimar- Hyderabad East Coast Express (18045) leaving Shalimar from February 17 to 19 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada- Guntur- Pagidipalli- Secunderabad.

Hyderabad- Shalimar East Coast Express (18046) leaving Hyderabad from February 18 to 20 will run in a diverted route via Secunderabad- Pagidipalli-Guntur-Vijayawada.

Stoppages eliminated for the above trains include Khammam, Mahbubabad, Warangal, Kazipet, Jangaon, Aler, Bhongir.

Similarly, CST Mumbai – Bhubaneswar (11019) leaving CST Mumbai from February 17 to 19 will run in a diverted route via Wadi, Vikarabad, Secunderabad, Guntur, Vijayawada.

Bhubaneswar – CST Mumbai (11020) leaving Bhubaneswar from February 17 to 19 will run in a diverted route via Vijayawada, Guntur, Secunderabad, Vikarabad, Wadi. Stoppages eliminated for the above trains are Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Madhira in both directions.

Shalimar – Secunderabad express (22849) leaving Shalimar on February 19 will run in a diverted route via Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Secunderabad. Stoppages eliminated for this train are Rayanapadu, Warangal, Kazipet. People are requested to make use of these special train services.