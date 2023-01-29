Special trains extended to clear rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear extra rush, Railways decided to extend some of the special trains. In line with it, Secunderabad – Agartala (07030) will leave Secunderabad at 4.35 pm on Mondays from February 6 to 27. It will reach Visakhapatnam the next day at 4.20 am and depart at 4.40 am to reach Agartala on Thursday at 3 am.

Likewise, Agartala – Secunderabad special (07029) will leave Agartala on Fridays from February 10 to March 3 at 6.10 am. It will reach Visakhapatnam during early hours of Sunday at 3.05 am and depart 10 minutes later to reach Secunderabad on Sunday at 4.15 pm.

The train halts at Guntur, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Duvvada, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur, Dankuni, Rampur Hat, Malda Town, Kishanganj, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, New Alipurduar, New Bongaigaon, Kamakhya, Guwahati, New Haflong, Badarpur, New Karimganj, Dharmanagar and Ambasa stations both the directions. These trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Cancellation

Owing to safety related modernisation works in Kharagpur Division of South Eastern Railway, some of the trains are cancelled. Hyderabad-Shalimar East Coast Express (18046) leaving Hyderabad on January 29, 31 and on February 1 is cancelled. In return, Shalimar-Hyderabad East Coast Express (18045) leaving Shalimar on January 30, February 1 and 2 is cancelled. Passengers are requested to take note of the same.