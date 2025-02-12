Speed up clearance of files: CM Naidu to officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials to expedite the process of file clearance in the e-office system, emphasising the need for speed in government offices. Calling on secretaries and departmental heads to find out where files are getting stuck and identify the reasons for delays, he said these hindrances should be promptly resolved.

He said it was necessary for propelling industrial development in the state. “All sectors must grow together. The industrial sector’s growth rate must increase from 6.57 per cent to 16 per cent, the environment sector to 18 per cent, and the construction sector to 10 per cent,” he stressed.

He added that the previous government’s tenure, industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh had completely stagnated. Since the coalition government took charge, efforts have been made to achieve better results through Speed of Doing Business reforms.

“That is why significant incentives are being provided for industrial development. The establishment of industries will lead to employment opportunities and economic growth for the state. Through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, and Tirupati are being developed into major industrial hubs,” he said.

With the guidance of experienced professionals, industrial development in the state is being enhanced. Everyone must embrace new ideas and foster an innovation-driven culture. Andhra Pradesh must evolve into an ‘Andhra Valley,’ similar to Silicon Valley, the CM said.

Calling for every election promise to be fulfilled, Chandrababu said that efforts are being made to uplift the economically weaker sections. Andhra Pradesh was poised to become the best logistics hub, with a logistics corporation being set up to develop ports and airports, Chandrababu Naidu said.

He said that road repairs are being undertaken to fix potholes. “The previous government’s actions caused significant harm to the state, but with new policies, all sectors are taking steps toward development. Efforts must be intensified to establish more industrial parks across the state,” CM pointed out.