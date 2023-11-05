Speed up construction of priority buildings: Collector

Nellore: While expressing displeasure over inordinate delay taking place in meeting the targets, District Collector M Harinarayanan has directed the officials to ensure completion of pending works related to government priority buildings like Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), village secretariat and Dr YSR Health Clinics in a time-bound manner.



Addressing a review meeting with Panchayat Raj department officials here on Saturday, the Collector has said that there was no scarcity of funds for the construction of buildings.

The Collector has ordered the officials to upload the handed over certificates on online portal after completion of the projects.

Panchayat Raj EE Tatha Bala Subba Rao, Kavali EE Ravikumar and other engineering officials were present.