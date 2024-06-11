Speed up seeds distribution: MLA Sindhura

Puttaparthi(Sri Sathya Sai district): Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy has called upon agriculture officials to supply good quality groundnut seeds to farmers and to speed up seed distribution. She said that 19,045 quintals of seed are earmarked for Sri Sathya Sai district.

According to her, 3,864 quintals for Amadagur mandal, 4,567 quintals for OD Cheruvu, 5,089 quintals for Nallamada, 1,483 quintals for Bukkapatnam, 1,576 quintals for Kotha Cheruvu and 1,776 quintals for Puttaparthi mandal. Another 690 quintals are allocated for Thangedukunta panchayat.

Agriculture officials informed that seeds have been distributed to all those, who registered their names for seeds at RBK's.

Sindhura assured farmers, who do not have pattadar passbooks, that separate arrangement will be made to supply seeds off-line. She said the TDP government is committed to support farmers in every possible way with seed supply. Farmers were advised to go for sowing as the district is experiencing showers and the climate is conducive for agriculture activity. Sindhura promised all cooperation to farmers from the government side to speed up sowing operations.