Spl police measures to uphold law and order in Nandyal

Nandyal: In a bid to enhance public safety and bring about behavioral reform among individuals with a criminal past, the Nandyal District Police have launched a series of special initiatives under the directive of Superintendent of Police (SP) Adhiraj Singh Rana.

These measures aim to prevent crime, foster responsible citizenship, and maintain peace and security across the district.

As part of the initiative, individuals identified as rowdies, DCs (Dossier Criminals), KDs (Known Depredators), and suspect sheet holders within the jurisdiction of various police stations were brought in for counseling sessions.

During these sessions, officers emphasized the importance of lawful conduct and encouraged participants to adopt a reformed, law-abiding lifestyle. Police authorities conveyed a clear warning that any future involvement in criminal activities would lead to strict legal consequences.

The counseling focused not only on preventing repeat offenses but also on motivating these individuals to contribute positively to society. Participants were urged to move beyond their past transgressions and become responsible citizens.

The district police also took the opportunity to explain each individual’s responsibilities and outlined various crime-prevention strategies.

They provided guidance and advice to help these individuals stay on the right path, reiterating that consistent surveillance would continue.

The authorities stated that any disturbance to public peace would be met with firm action.