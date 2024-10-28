SPMVV-WIFI: Catalysing success for women-led startups

Tirupati: The Women ICT Frontier Initiative (WIFI), a flagship programme of the United Nations’ Asian and Pacific Training Centre for Information and Communication Technology for Development (UN-APCICT), is making strides in empowering women entrepreneurs in India, thanks to its partnership with Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV). As the only centre in India recognised by UN-APCICT, SPMVV-WIFI has been instrumental in advancing women-led startups by providing essential ICT-based training.

Since its launch in February 2018, the programme has trained a significant number of budding women entrepreneurs, equipping them with digital skills to navigate today’s competitive market. Most recently, from October 24 to 26, SPMVV organised a nationwide training programme for trainers, which drew several successful women entrepreneurs seeking to expand their digital reach. In conversation with The Hans India, some of the participating entrepreneurs in the training programme shared their journeys of growth and profit, achieving financial stability and even surpassing the break-even point in their businesses.

Eco-Friendly Sanitary Products with Feminy Enterprises

M Jayasree, an entrepreneur from Bangarupalyam in Chittoor district, who launched Feminy Enterprises, has focused on producing women eco-friendly, biodegradable sanitary napkins. Her unit, started in 2018 with an investment of around Rs.1 crore, employs 10 people and emphasises high-quality, sustainable products. “Our products are environment friendly and undergoing stringent quality checks”, she explained. The WIFI training provided Jayasree with insights on digital marketing to increase her product’s reach.

Shudh Green: A green revolution in Home Hydroponics In Kurnool, S Subba Lakshmi took a bold step by leaving her position as a Botany lecturer to launch Shudh Green, a startup that provides customised hydroponic farm kits for cultivating vegetables and leafy greens. With support from Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU), which awarded her a Rs.4 lakh grant, Subba Lakshmi creates home kits tailored to each customer’s space. Her use of social media for orders has connected her to a growing base of environmentally conscious customers.

Purple Springs: A unique approach to Saffron cultivation P Srinidhi, founder of Purple Springs in Madanapalle, has been cultivating saffron indoors and expanding into herbal products. Supported by ANGRAU Poshan Incubator with an initial Rs.8 lakh grant, her startup sells saffron herbal tea bags and lavender flower buds, among other products. Srinidhi, who started the business in 2022, shared that her monthly earnings now reach between Rs.50,000 and Rs.1 lakh, owing in part to the digital marketing strategies she learned through WIFI. NMKR Pen Kalamkari Designers: Preserving tradition in a digital world

From Srikalahasti, artisans S Suguna and T Muni Rani have embraced pen kalamkari, a traditional Indian art form, for their venture NMKR Pen Kalamkari Designers. Using natural colours, they handcraft sarees, dupattas and other items, employing about 20 people. Their YouTube channel has become a popular online store, with orders coming from across the nation and even abroad. “Quality, authenticity and attention to detail have won us a loyal customer base”, they said.

With the continued support of the UN-APCICT’s WIFI programme, these women entrepreneurs are not only finding success but also inspiring a new generation of women to venture into business.