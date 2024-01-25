  • Menu
Sri Rachapudi Nagabhushan Degree and PG College conduct awareness program on national voters day

On National Voter's Day, Sri Rachapudi Nagabhushan Degree and PG College in Badwel town, Kadapa district organized a program under the auspices of the college's Nss unit 1&2 and NCC, Navy, Army students and college staff. The program involved a march from the college campus to the four road center.

The program was conducted by Badvel RTO Akula Venkataramana. College Principal Satyanarayana and students actively participated in the event.




