Srigiri Srivenkateswara Swamy Pavitrotsavalu conclude

Ongole: The Pavitrotsavalu at the Srigiri Srivenkateswara Swamy Temple in Ongole, which is under the diocese of Courtallam Srisiddeswari Peetham, concluded grandly on Sunday night with the Purnahuti ceremony.

The three-day religious festivities filled devotees’ hearts with divine devotion and joy. Retired Vedic scholars from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, led by Parankusam Sitaramacharya’s team, conducted ceremonial rituals, including Homas and special Abhishekam for the deity according to Vaikhanasa Agama scriptures.

The festival was supervised by temple trustee board chairperson Aluru Jhansi Rani, executive trustee CV Ramakrishna Rao, trustees Aluru Sushila Devi, Aluru Venkateswara Rao, Aluru Lakshmi Kumari, Temple’s North America representative Dr Aluru Srinivasa Charan Rajeev, Aluru Jai Shankar, Aluru Kumar Atreya, and Aluru Phani Kumar. Temple management distributed the Teertham and Prasadam to devotees who participated in the celebrations.