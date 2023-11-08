Srikakulam: Call to adopt scientific approach

Srikakulam: Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) launched a campaign on ‘scientific temper’ in Srikakulam on Tuesday to mark the birth anniversary of noted scientists Sir CV Raman and Madam Mary Curie.

On the appeal of All India People Science Network (AIPSN), JVV Srikakulam district committee organised the event in which JVV representatives paid tributes to the scientists.

JVV representatives K Appa Rao, K Kameswara Rao, physics, chemistry lecturers explained the importance of scientific temper and how it will be useful for the development of society.

They also explained in detail what superstition is and how it is different from science. People need to adopt a scientific temper which only makes development possible. “We can build up a healthy society only by adopting scientific temper and following scientific methods leaving superstitions which are hurdles for development of the society and people as well,” they said.

They also explained the greatness of the scientists and their hard work and dedication leading to new inventions.