Srikakulam: Lacunae in digital teaching in government schools

Srikakulam: The digital and virtual classroom projects, equipped with desktops/laptops, interactive white boards, projectors and video-conferencing tools, have been neglected in the district since its inception. With an intent to provide computer education to the students on par with corporate schools, the government launched the digital and virtual classrooms in government schools.



In 2018-19 academic year, the DCR and VCRs started in the district. In total, 391 DCRs and 257 VCRs started in the district benefiting 1,05,310 students.

A nodal officer has been appointed for each DCR and VCR at district level and mandal-level besides appointing technical staff.

In total 284 virtual classrooms proposed of them 257 started and 27 yet to be started. These DCRs and VCRs are meant for Class VI to X at the state high schools. But the digital and virtual classrooms are not working properly at Brahmanatarla, Chinnabadam, Kasibugga, Rangoi, Boddapadu schools in Palasa mandal. Other schools in Kanchili, Kaviti, Itchapuram, Rajam, Palakonda and Sompeta mandals also DCRs and VCRs are not functioning properly.

The classes are conducted with the assistance of fiber network at state-level.

During Titli and Pethai cyclones, this network has been totally damaged in several mandals across the district. Later it was neglected and not restored as a result these DCRs and VCRs remained unused at all schools.

"We have reported the same to higher officials for restoration of network and in some schools where network is not damaged due to cyclones, DCRs and VCRs are working properly," stated District Educational Officer K Chandrakala to The Hans India.