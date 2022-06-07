Srikakulam secures second position in SSC results

Srikakulam: Srikakulam district has secured second place in the SSC examination results this year in the state. SSC examinations results were declared on Monday. Prakasam district topped with 78.30 pass percentages followed by Srikakulam with 78.22 pass percentages of the students.

Collector Srikesh B Lathakar, joint collector M Vijaya Suneetha lauded the efforts of district educational officer (DEO) G Pagadalamma and district Samagra Siksha additional project coordinator (APC) Ronanki Jaya Prakash for continuously monitoring teachers and boosting the confidence of students. Total 35,944 students appeared for the SSC examinations this year, of them 17,577 are girls and 18,367 boys. A total of 28,115 candidates qualified the examinations which is reported as 78.22 pass percentage of students of which 4,194 are girls and 13,921 boys. Total 22,429 students secured first class grade, 4,211 candidates achieved second class while as 1475 students secured third class.