Srikakulam: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram felicitates entrepreneur

Assembly Speaker T Sitaram felicitates entrepreneur Srinivas in Srikakulam on Tuesday
Highlights

Says Srinivas supplied food to 22,000 people and distributed essentials to 5,000 families during lockdown

Srikakulam: Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram lauded services of an entrepreneur, Sura Srinivasa Rao, and felicitated him at collector's office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker explained that Srinivas has been distributing food and essentials to poor families for the last 40 days in and around Srikakulam city.

Due to partial lockdown imposed, several poor families are losing their regular earnings and to mitigate their plight, the businessman was extending help to such families.

Srinivas provided food to 22,000 people and distributed essentials to 5,000 families so far, Sitaram said terming it as a difficult task for an individual.

Minister for animal husbandry S.Appala Raju, MLAs Reddy Shanthi, K Jogulu and V Kalavathi were present.

