Srikakulam: Sun God temple earns Rs 10.21 L in a day

Srikakulam: Sun God temple at Arasavalli in Srikakulam earns Rs 10, 21, 602 in a day.

The temple witnessed huge rush of devotees on Sunday during Maagha Maasam. People of north coastal AP believe darshan of Sun God temple during Maagha Maasam particularly on Sunday is good for health.

As a result, temple earned Rs 5,06,400 by selling darshan tickets, Rs 3,50,000 earned by selling prasadams and another Rs 1,65,202 earned through donations given by devotees. "We are providing facilities and made arrangements to manage devotee rush at the temple premises to provide hassle free darshan," temple EO V Harisurya Prakash said.