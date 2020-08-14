Srikakulam: Sun God temple to open for public darshan from tomorrow

Srikakulam: The Sun God temple in Arasavalli will be allowed for darshan from August 15.



In a press note released on Thursday, Temple Executive Officer V Hari Surya Prakash said the devotees will be allowed into temple premises subject to Covid lockdown norms.

Devotees must wear face mask while entering the temple, sanitisers will also be available at the temple entrance and the staff test the devotees with thermal scanners before allowing them into temple premises, the EO stated.

Fever and Covid symptom patients will not be allowed for darshan and children below 10 years of age and people above 65 years will also be not allowed for darshan as part of preventive measures, the EO pointed out.