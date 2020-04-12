Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy distributes 50 tonne of rice, veggies

Tirupati: Stepping up their supportive measures to provide the much-needed succour to the COVID-19 hit people, two YSRCP MLAs in the district on Saturday took up free distribution of rice and vegetables on a massive scale while dozens of other associations were also distributed food grains in many places in the pilgrim city.

Srikalahasthi MLA Biyyapu Madhusudhan Reddy distributed 5 kgs of rice, watermelon, lemon and also single variety vegetable Dosakaya to 10,000 households in Srikalahasthi town.

Reddy, who on a scooter led the row of 30 tractors carrying rice and vegetable reached the town in the morning to begin the free distribution of rice which went on till noon with the support of select party leaders and activists in the town.

Each tractor carried the flexis of those who liberally contributed to Prime Minister Relief Fund and Chief Minister Relief Fund like Tata Group chairman Ratan Tata, industrialists YS Bharathi Reddy and so on.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy, who has been active in providing relief materials to the people in his constituency since day one of the lockdown, said his ultimate aim was no one in Srikalahasthi face any difficulty during the shutdown. Thanking the people for cooperating with the police in maintaining lockdown, Reddy said that though the people faced tough restrictions following the first case of Covid-19 in Chittoor district reported in Srikalahasthi, they are strictly abiding the regulations of the government.

He said that the flexis of donors to PMRF and CMRF was to thank for their liberal support and also inform the public their invaluable contribution in the fight against the deadly Covid-19.

Another YSRCP MLA from Chandragiri Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Saturday began free distribution of vegetables covering all the villages in the constituency at Chandragiri market yard. Each family will be provided 10 kgs of 12 varieties of vegetables including onion and potato, he said adding that arrangements are being made to reach out the families tribal and scheduled castes living in hamlets in interior places in the constituency.

Reddy said that he took up the distribution of vegetables in addition to 10 eggs for each family to help those living in the villages as they are unable get vegetable due to lockdown.

It may be noted here that Reddy made free distribution of 10 kgs of rice and 25 items of provisions to 11,600 beneficiaries including police, medical and health staff, village volunteers and also media in appreciation of their work in the critical situation for the society. MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, TTD trust board member Prasanthi Reddy were present in the free distribution of vegetable by Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy at Chandragiri.