Srikalahasti SW Girls’ Hostel gets modern amenities

Srikalahasti: Efforts to create a conducive environment for girls to study have borne fruit at the Social Welfare Girls’ Hostel in Srikalahasti.

District Collector Dr S Venkateswar stated that all necessary infrastructure has been set up to ensure that students can focus on their studies and progress in life.

The Collector, accompanied by MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, Srikalahasti temple EO Bapireddy, RDO Bhanu Prakash Reddy and social welfare officer Chennayya, inspected the hostel.

They reviewed various facilities, including toilets, the dining area, and the overall premises. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that during an inspection by the MLA last month, the conditions were found to be deplorable. Prompt action was initiated, and within 48 days, the hostel was transformed with fully functional toilets, well-equipped rooms and a modern kitchen.

The Collector interacted with the students to understand their needs. He announced plans to provide computers, beds, a wash area, 24-hour internet access and CCTV cameras. Additionally, he shared that the State government has sanctioned Rs 6 crore for repairs to social welfare hostels in Tirupati district.

MLA Sudheer Reddy expressed his commitment to improving remaining hostels in the constituency. He revealed that when he inspected the hostel a month ago, its condition was pitiable. Acting swiftly, he ensured that the required facilities were provided well ahead of the deadline. “Today, the Collector inaugurated the upgraded hostel, which now serves as a model facility,” he said. The MLA added that four out of seven hostels in Srikalahasti have been renovated, and the remaining three will be upgraded soon. He dedicated the transformed hostel to Education Minister Nara Lokesh on the occasion of his birthday.

Sudheer Reddy also expressed gratitude to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his blessings and support.

Students expressed their satisfaction, stating that earlier, they faced significant hardships due to the lack of basic facilities. They thanked the MLA and the Collector for their prompt response in transforming the hostel into a comfortable space for studying. They also requested additional amenities, to which the officials assured further improvements.