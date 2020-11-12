Srisailam EO K S Rama Rao reviews Karthika Masotsavams arrangements

Kurnool: Srisailam Temple Executive Officer (EO) K S Rama Rao has said that the Karthika Masotsavams would start from November 16 and will conclude on December 14. With regard to the Karthika Masotsavams arrangements, the EO convened a meeting with the temple staff at the administrative office here on Wednesday.

Speaking about the arrangements, Rama Rao said the temple staff would be deployed on special duty to extend services to the devotees during heavy turnouts. The devotees visiting darshan need to register online. According to the time slot, the devotees would be allowed for darshan. Covid tests to every devotee were must, he said.

As per covid norms, the devotees aged from 10 to 65 years were allowed only for darshan. Devotees need to bring their Aadhaar and other identity cards. They would be allowed after tallying their registration token with the Aadhaar card, said the EO.

Wearing masks is compulsory besides they have to maintain social distance. Circle markings have been made at the queue lines for maintaining social distance. The body temperature would be recorded through a thermal gun. Sufficient water taps would be fixed at the temple premises so that the devotees can wash hands frequently.

Sanitisers would be arranged at the entrance of the queue line, Mahadwaram and at other places.

As usual, during every Kartik Masam the tele film on Swamy Amma varlu would be telecasted though Doordarshan. Darshanams would be allowed from 5.30 am to 4.00 pm and again 5.30 pm to 10 pm.

Following the covid norms mass abhishekams would be performed on every day basis. The first phase abhishekam would be performed at 6.30 am, second at 8.30, third at 11.30 and the fourth phase of Abhishekam would be at 6.30 in the evening.

Arjitha homams would be performed in two intervals. Rudra and Mrityunjaya homams would perform at the first phase at around 8.00 am and the second at 9.30 am. The first phase of Chandi homam would be at 7.30 am and second phase at 10.00 am, said Rama Rao.

Since the starting of Karthika Masam the devotees would be served food at Annadana bhavanam. Laksha Deeparchana and Puskarani Harathi would be performed during every Monday and on Pournami at Pushkarini.

Arrangements would be made for organising Karthika Deeparadhana at Nagula Katta on the temple premises. Punyanadi Harathi to Goddess River Krishna Veni would be observed on Pournami day.