Srisailam: Goddess blesses devotees as Maha Gowri

Srisailam (Nandyal): Thousands of devotees from the state as well as adjacent states of Karnataka, Maharashtra and Telangana attended the Dasara Navaratri Mahotsavams at Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Sunday.



On the eighth day of the festivities, temple authorities conducted Kumari Puja, Maha Gowri Alankaram and Nandi Vahana Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi. The authorities early in the morning performed special Kumkumarchana, Navavarchana, Japanistas, Chandi Parayana, Chaturveda Parayana, Kumari Puja besides morning rituals to Goddess Bhramaramba.

Rudra Homam, Rudraya Ganga Japam and Rudra Parayanam were also performed. Later in the evening, Japam, Parayanaam, Naavavarchana, Kukumarchana, and Chandi Homam were conducted. After 9 pm, Kalaratri Puja, Ammavari Asthana Seva and Suvasini Puja were performed.

The authorities said that Kumari Puja would be performed every day till the end of the Dasara Mahotsavams. On the eighth day, the girlchildren in the age of 2-10 years were invited and allowed to pray after they were presented flowers, fruits and new clothes. Kumari Puja is one of the main events in the Dasara Mahotsavam, said priests.

As part of Nava Durga Alankaram, Goddess Bhramaramba Devi was attired in Maha Gowri Alankaram. This alankaram is the eighth form of Nava Durga Alankaram. The Maha Gowri Alankaram is said to be the most calm and peaceful form of the Nava Durga Alankarams.

The Goddess having four shoulders is clad in white clothes. Trishulam would be on the upper right shoulder, Abhaya Hastam on the lower right shoulder, Varamudra on the upper left shoulder and Dhamarukham on the lower left shoulder. Maha Gowri in the form of Parvathi would go into harsh penance to have Lord Siva as her husband.