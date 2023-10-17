Srisailam: Lord, Goddess bless devotees from Mayura Vahanam

Srisailam (Nandyal): On the second day of 9-day Dasara Navaratri Mahotsavams, the authorities at Srisailam temple organised Kumari Puja, Bhramacharani Alankaram and Mayura Vahana Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi on Monday.

In the early morning, the authorities have performed special Kumkumarchana, Navavarchana, Japanistas, Chandi Parayana, Chaturveda Parayana, Kumari Puja besides performing morning prayers to Goddess Bhramarambika Devi.

Rudra Homam, Rudraya Ganga Japam and Rudra Parayanam were also performed. Later in the evening, Japam, Parayanam, Naavavarchana, Kukumarchana and Chandi Homam were also conducted. After 9 pm, Kalaratri Puja, Amma vari Astana Seva and Suvasini Puja were also performed.

The authorities stated that Kumari Puja would be performed every day till the end of Dasara Mahotsavams. On the second day, the girl children under 2-10 years age would be invited to offer prayers after presenting them with flowers, fruits and new clothes. Kumari Puja is one of the main event at the Dasara Mahotsavams, the authorities stated.

As part of Nava Durga Alankaram, Goddess Bhramarambika Devi was decorated as Bhramacharani Alankaram. This is second form of Nava Durga Alankaram. By having the darshan of Bhramacharani Alankaram, the devotees would be blessed with peace and prosperity. According to Devi Bhagavatam, by worshipping Bhramacharani, one will habituate the opinion of sacrificing and dispassion. The Siddulu and Yatulu would worship Bhramacharini. It is also stated that by worshipping Bhramacharani, people would be relieved from mental pressures. The Devi with two shoulders would be holding a loop of prayer beads (Japamala) in right hand and Oblong water pot in the left hand.

Of the Vahana Sevas that would be organised to the presiding deities on everyday basis, the authorities have organised Mayura Vaha Seva to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi. The Utsav moortis after decorating in a special manner and were seated on Mayura Vahanam and offered special prayers. Later in the evening Gramotsavam was also organised in the temple streets. At the Gramotsavam various kinds of folk dances, Kolatam, Chakkanbajana, Damarukam and others were performed.

A large number of devotees thronged from various states to witness the events.