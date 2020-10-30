Srisailam temple nets 1.41 cr hundi collections

Kurnool: The Srisailam temple has netted Rs 1,41,20,481 in the last 23 days as hundi collections.

In a press release on Thursday, the temple authorities said the devotees have donated a total of Rs 1.41 crore in the form of donations. The officials of temple and other staff has participated in the hundi counting process and temple executive officer KS Rama Rao supervised it. Due to prevalence of Corona pandemic, none of the foreigner dignitaries have visited the temple.