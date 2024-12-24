  • Menu
SRKR College bags IEI Engg Excellence Award

SRKR College bags IEI Engg Excellence Award
Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju and director of SRKR Engineering College Dr M Jagapati Raju with the coveted award of IEI Engineering Excellence at the college in Bhimavaram on Monday

Bhimavaram: The prestigious IEI Engineering Excellence award instituted by Institution of Engineers (India) was bagged by SRKR Engineering College here, informed its principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju.

Addressing the media here on Monday, the principal said that the award was presented to him at a programme at Kolkata last week. College director Dr M Jagapati Raju said that the college feels proud to secure the prestigious award.

Most of the college faculty is organising the Bhimavaram chapter of Institution of Engineers (India) and even the engineering students are also running the student chapter. He attributed the success to the unwavering hard work of the faculty, heads, deans and the unstinted support of the management.

