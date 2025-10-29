SRM-AP celebrates academic excellence at 5th Convocation

Vijayawada: Prof (Dr) Kotha Madhu Murthy, chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), delivering the Convocation address, urged students to use their education as a tool for service, leadership, and transformation. He was the chief guest at the 5th Convocation of SRM University-AP here on Tuesday. Prof Madhu Murthy noted that Andhra Pradesh is emerging as a key hub in India’s AI-driven growth and called upon the graduates to contribute to the nation’s goal of achieving technological self-reliance by 2047.

The ceremony was held with grandeur, celebrating the academic achievements of its graduating class of 2025. Founder Chancellor Dr. T. R. Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan, and Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar. Members of the Board of Governors, Board of Management, Registrar Dr. R. Premkumar, faculty mentors, and parents also attended the ceremony. In his welcome address, Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar described graduation as a “monumental milestone” in every student’s life and presented the university’s annual report. He highlighted SRM-AP’s progress in academics, research, innovation, infrastructure development, student engagement, and community outreach over the past year.

Founder chancellor Dr T R Paarivendhar congratulated the graduating students, stating, “What sets SRM-AP apart is not just what we teach, but how we inspire — empowering every learner to think beyond boundaries.” Pro-Chancellor Dr. P. Sathyanarayanan encouraged graduates to continue learning throughout their professional journey and to approach the future as innovators and responsible citizens. During the ceremony, the university conferred degrees on 1,877 graduates and 39 doctoral scholars for successfully completing their academic programmes. A total of 56 medals were presented for scholastic excellence, including 45 medals from the School of Engineering and Sciences, 7 from the Paari School of Business, and 4 from the Easwari School of Liberal Arts.