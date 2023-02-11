SRMJEEE-2023 to be held in April, June & July

Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination-2023 (SRMJEEE-2023) will be helkd in three phases., said Director of Admissions of SRM University-AP Prof Y Siva Sankar.

He said in a statement here on Friday that the SRMJEEE Phase 1 of B Tech entrance examinations would be conducted from April 21 to April 23. Phase 2 of SRMJEEE is scheduled for June 10 and 11. The final phase of the entrance examination, SRMJEEE Phase 3, will be conducted on July 22 and 23. The three phases of entrance exams have deadlines: April 16, June 5, and July 17, respectively. The examinations will be conducted through remote proctored online mode (RPOM).

A minimum of 60 per cent overall in Class X and a minimum aggregate score of 60 percent in Physics,