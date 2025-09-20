  • Menu
St Theresa organises knowledge extension programme

Eluru: A knowledge extension programme was organised at St Theresa’s College for Women here on Friday. Students discussed the development in human life through Home Science and Animal Science.

Dr K Srilatha, Head of Department of Physics, said that nutrition, resource management, human development expansion, etc have an intrinsic relationship with human daily life. Similarly, nature is essential for human life. Human survival is also possible with clean air, water and food that come from nature.

She said that humans can perceive many types of qualities from different living animals.

