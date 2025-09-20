Live
- VMRDA Children’s Arena resumes skill training for children
- Deepak got Rs 1 cr payout from 1st wife’s insurance
- Minor fire mishap at HPCL-Visakh Refinery
- Blood donation camp held
- LIET bags multiple awards
- 346 recovered vehicles handed over to rightful owners
- ‘PORTCON-2025’ roadshow showcases Vizag’s exponential growth in maritime sector
- GVMC removes stalls of night food court
- Advanced PFT equipment launched at GGH-Ongole
- Expedite Sundarayya Nagar Katta expansion
St Theresa organises knowledge extension programme
Highlights
Eluru: A knowledge extension programme was organised at St Theresa’s College for Women here on Friday. Students discussed the development in human life through Home Science and Animal Science.
Dr K Srilatha, Head of Department of Physics, said that nutrition, resource management, human development expansion, etc have an intrinsic relationship with human daily life. Similarly, nature is essential for human life. Human survival is also possible with clean air, water and food that come from nature.
She said that humans can perceive many types of qualities from different living animals.
