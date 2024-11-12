Live
State budget fraudulent: MLA
Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy criticises the govt for the non-allocation of funds to implement the Super Six guarantees schemes
Ongole: The YSR Congress Party Prakasam district president and Darsi MLA Dr Buchepalli Sivaprasad Reddy called the budget a fraudulent budget which was introduced in the assembly by the state government.
Sivaprasad Reddy criticised the government for the non-allocation of funds to implement the six guarantee schemes.
He expressed concern over the implementation of the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme as the government allocated only Rs 4,500 crore, including the Rs 3,500 crore from the PM Kisan scheme.
He said that the allocation of Rs 5,000 crore is not sufficient if the Talliki Vandanam scheme is implemented with true spirit. He said that the government didn’t make any allocation of funds for the promised Rs 1,500 per month financial assistance to women, and for the land acquisition to distribute 3 cents in rural and 2 cents in urban areas for housing to the poor.
He said that the district public was disappointed as the government failed to allocate enough funds for the Pula Subbaiah Veligonda project, Gundlakamma project, Mega Industrial Hub at Donakonda, and the Government Medical College at Markapuram.
He said that the government tried to create an illusion of numbers with the budget, but failed to address the needs of the state, particularly of the Prakasam district and its people.
