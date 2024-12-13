State-level LIMES-2k24 inaugurated

Live
Joint secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education Lalitha Prasad inaugurated the state-level event, two-day LIMES-2k24 at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here on Thursday.
Vijayawada : Joint secretary of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education Lalitha Prasad inaugurated the state-level event, two-day LIMES-2k24 at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said the global importance of English language and the communication skills should be rightly understood well by the student community in order to achieve greater heights in life. English being an international language has its own significance in making the career path easy for the students.
Principal Dr M Ramesh stressed upon the importance of life skills and public speaking skills among students.
Prof Rajesh C Jampala said that English communication skills are necessary to meet the expectations of the job market.
Head of the Department Dr G Srilatha spoke on learning language and its strategies.
The staff members, the students and other participants from various colleges and schools attended the inaugural programme followed by inauguration of competitions. As many as 100 students participated in various competitions.