State seeks approval of developmental plan from Centre

New Delhi: The deputy Chief Minister K Satyanarayana met the Union minister for tourism, G Kishan Reddy here on Thursday and sought approval for Rs 380 crore developmental plan for the temples in the state.

The deputy CM later addressing a press conference said that the state had prepared a detailed plan for development the prestigious temples like Simhachalam's Narasimha Swamy temple, Annavaram Satyanarayana Swamy temple, Dwaraka Tirumala Temple, Vijayawada Kanakadurga Temple, Kanipakam's Varasidhhi Vinayaka Temple and Srikalahastiswara Temple.

He said he had submitted a memorandum to the Union minister with details in this regard and said that he urged the minister to expedite the process. He said the state government was committed to the upkeep of temples and was developing pilgrim facilities in a big way.