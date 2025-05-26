Stay stress-free with yoga, Collector tells staff

Vijayawada: District collector Dr G Lakshmisha urged government employees to embrace yoga as a powerful tool to conquer work-related stress and enhance daily performance. He emphasised that adopting yoga can lead to remarkable results in their professional lives.Addressing a special yoga programme jointly organised by the District AYUSH Department and Vijayawada Municipal Corporation here on Sunday, as part of the “Yoga Andhra” month-long celebrations, Collector Lakshmisha highlighted that stress is a natural part of delivering public services and managing daily job responsibilities.

Collector Lakshmisha, joined by NGO and IFTUC leaders and other employees, actively participated in performing yoga asanas at the event held near Sarada College on BRTS Road. Speaking afterward, he expressed his delight at organising a yoga programme for government employees on the fifth day of the month-long celebrations and the second day of the ‘Yoga’ theme.

Lakshmisha said that under the guidance of the Chief Minister, ‘Yoga Andhra’ programmes are being implemented across the district with the aim of teaching yoga to approximately 1.5 million people, and he called upon employees to be key participants in making these initiatives a success.

A Vidyasagar, State General Secretary of the AP NGO Association, remarked that yoga and meditation are India’s rich heritage, now embraced by numerous countries worldwide. He called upon everyone to contribute to passing on this rich heritage to future generations.

He announced an immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 for yoga trainer B Sireesha, who has been training underprivileged students in artistic yoga and bringing recognition to the practice, to enable her to continue such initiatives.

D Satyanarayana, District Executive President of AP NGO; VV Prasad, Joint President; P Ramesh, Secretary; CVR Prasad, City President; Sheikh Naziruddin, City Secretary; Dr M Suhasini, Yoga Andhra Nodal Officer and DMHO; D Chandrasekhar, Addl Commissioner, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation; Dr V Rani, District AYUSH Yoga Andhra Nodal Officer; Medical Officer Dr Y Ratna Priyadarshini; and yoga trainers Satyanarayana and Ramanjaneyulu, and others participated.