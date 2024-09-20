Stiff opposition to move to ‘privatise’ new medical colleges

Tirupati: The state government’s alleged move to privatise the new medical colleges in the guise of Public Private People Partnership (PPPP) mode has snowballed into a major controversy as several student unions and opposition YSRCP have been vehemently opposing it. A protest was held in Tirupati by students and youth associations, demanding that the government withdraw its plans to privatise newly established medical colleges in the state.

Various student organisations expressed strong opposition to the NDA government’s alleged move to distance medical education from the reach of MBBS aspirants, particularly those from economically weaker sections. The protesters condemned the NDA government, accusing it of turning medical education into a corporate entity, making it inaccessible to poorer students.

“The corporate takeover of medical education will prevent students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds from pursuing their dreams of becoming doctors,” they said.

They further criticised the NDA government’s alleged negligence in promoting medical education, pointing out that despite the establishment of these colleges, many MBBS seats could be lost, with an estimated 1,750 seats at risk over the next two years.

They specifically called for immediate action to secure an additional 50 seats for the Pulivendula Medical College.

One of the protesting leaders accused the NDA government of failing to benefit the state’s medical sector, citing instances where Andhra Pradesh had been deprived of medical seats that were allotted to other states. “While states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have a significantly higher number of medical seats, Andhra Pradesh has only 6,150 seats, when compared to Telangana’s 8,700 seats and Karnataka’s 11,650 seats,” he said.

The leaders recalled that during his Yuva Galam padayatra, Nara Lokesh pledged that if his party TDP were to come to power, he would revoke GO No 107 and 108 within 100 days. The protestors echoed this demand, urging the current government to cancel these orders immediately and to provide basic infrastructure, fill vacant posts and complete the construction of buildings of the medical colleges.

AISF state executive member Uday Kumar, YSRCP student wing district president Obul Reddy, DYFI state vice-president S Jayachandra and leaders from SFI, PDSU and other organisations took part.

Meanwhile, Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy criticised the present coalition government for opposing additional medical seats for the state. He condemned the government actions as harmful to the future of students, emphasising the need for continued collective student efforts to resist privatisation.

The government is responsible for losing 1,750 seats through new colleges which is detrimental to the interests of several NEET qualified students in the state. The MP extended support to the protesting student unions and assured them all support.