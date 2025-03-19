Live
- Pareshan Boys Imran, Harsha Sai Abscond After Police Crack Down on Betting App Promotion
- After Rabri Devi and Tej Pratap, ED questions Lalu Prasad in IRCTC land-for-job case
- Sunita Williams returns from space, politicians hail India's daughter for her achievements
- GMR Hyderabad International Airport Connects Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet
- Dreams have no upper limits: Kerala Speaker congratulates Sunita Williams
- Telangana Budget: Key Updates on Ration Cards, Civil Supplies
- Is New Bus Terminal on Cards at Aramgrah to Reduce Stress on MGBS, JBS?
- Nara Lokesh Announces Rating System for Schools
- Lookout notices for 69 Bangladeshi infiltrators possessing Indian passports
- 46,000 police posts lying vacant in West Bengal
Students exhibit 200 projects at R&D Showcase-2025
The event provided a platform for students and faculty to exhibit their innovative academic and research projects
Bhimavaram: The Research and Development (R&D) Cell of Sri Vishnu Engineering College for Women (SVECW) organised the second edition of R&D Showcase-2025 on Tuesday.
The event provided a platform for students and faculty to exhibit their innovative academic and research projects, aligning with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emerging technologies.
Principal G Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the programme along with Vice-Principal Prof P Venkata Rama Raju, Director (R&D) Dr Raju Aedla, Dean (R&D) Dr GRLVNS Raju, the Heads of Departments, R&D Coordinators, and faculty mentors.
More than 200 projects were exhibited, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in various areas. The R&D Showcase brought together brilliant minds from Computer Science, AI & ML, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, and Civil Engineering, showcasing projects in diverse domains such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Smart Agriculture, Renewable Energy, and Healthcare Technologies.
A Souvenir showcasing student innovations was released followed by prize distribution, where the top three projects from each department were awarded for their outstanding research contributions.
R&D Coordinator Dr Durga Prasad proposed a vote of thanks.