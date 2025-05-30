  • Menu
Students join water conservation drive

Visakhapatnam: Reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability and as part of ‘World Water Day 2025’, Coromandel International Limited, Visakhapatnam, organised various contests, including drawing and essay writing, and engaged students in a range of water conservation awareness initiatives.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 100 students, including children of employees and students from GVMC High School, Sriharipuram.

The event began with the inauguration of ‘Neer Thottam’ (Water Garden), a specially developed water-themed garden, in the presence of Gnanasundaram M, Vice President of the company; D. Nagaraju, Head – Manufacturing; Nagarjuna, Manager – Environment, Health and Safety (EHS); and other officials.

Speaking about the initiative, Arun Leslie George, President and CHRO of Coromandel International, said, “Engaging with young minds on environmental issues like water conservation is vital for shaping a sustainable future. Activities such as drawing and essay competitions help foster awareness, creativity, and responsibility among students.”

The winners of the competitions were felicitated for their creative and thoughtful contributions.

