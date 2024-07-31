Live
Students take part in heritage walk at Lepakshi temple
Central Tourism department organised a heritage walk at Lepakshi temple involving students to give them an opportunity to delve into the rich historical and cultural tapestry of this ancient site.
The walk started at the Oriental High School and continued through the Hindupuram main road via intriguing Nandi sculpture and ended in Lepakshi Veerabhadra temple complex.
The walk was organised by Central Tourism Hyderabad region in association with Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in connection with 46th UNESCO’s Heritage Sites meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.
Praveen, assistant director of Central Tourism and historian MyNaa Swamy participated in the heritage walk.
The walk serves as a gateway to the past, inviting students of Balaji College, Hindupuram, Oriental High School-Lepakshi to delve deep into the legacy of this architectural marvel. Participants in the heritage walk included a diverse group of individuals, ranging from degree college students to school students, all eager to explore the wonders of Lepakshi temple.
Speaking on the occasion, MyNa Swamy said that heritage walks serve as a valuable educational tool, fostering experiential learning and promoting a deeper understanding of history and culture among participants. By actively engaging with historical sites like Lepakshi temple, students not only acquire knowledge about the past but also develop a sense of appreciation for the legacy inherited from their ancestors.
MyNaa Swamy, who acted as interpreter to PM Narendra Modi, during his visit to Lepakshi temple in January 2024, explained to the students about the architecture, art, sculpture and marvellous mural paintings of Veerabhadra temple.
Students were immersed in reading several inscriptions on the walls of the temple and on rock edicts. Krupakar observed that MyNaa Swamy’s interpretation of the inscriptions shed light on the historical context and cultural significance of Lepakshi temple, offering participants a glimpse into the spiritual and artistic ethos of the bygone era.
His expertise not only elucidated the architectural nuances of the temple but also deepened the participants’ appreciation for the intricate craftsmanship and profound symbolism embedded in its design. ASI officers Balakrishna Reddy, Mahesh, Sailendra and others also participated in the heritage walk.