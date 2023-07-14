Subba Reddy terms Panchakarla's statements as baseless

Visakhapatnam: A day after the submission of resignation letter to the post and party membership by Panchakarla Ramesh Babu, YSRCP North Andhra coordinator YV Subba Reddy pointed out that it would have been better if Ramesh Babu had consulted him before making any hasty decision.

Speaking to the media, YV Subba Reddy mentioned that the statements made by Ramesh Babu were baseless. By denying the requests made by several senior party leaders, Subba Reddy said, the YSRCP gave an opportunity to Panchakarla Ramesh Babu to hold a high position in the party. “We have brushed several senior party leaders’ requests aside to provide a key post to Ramesh Babu.

Unlike his statements, whatever issues he had brought to us earlier were sorted out. It is not appropriate that Ramesh Babu now says that the Chief Minister did not give him any time to meet to air his grievances. He, however, made a hasty decision without consulting us,” informed Subba Reddy.

However, it is learnt that Panchakarla Ramesh Babu is set to join Jana Sena Party soon so that he could contest from Pendurthi constituency next in which he has a grip over.