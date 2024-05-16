Collector prioritises sanitation & school infra development

Mahbubnagar : With the elections concluded, the district administration of Mahbubnagar is now focusing on the general administration and stressing on sanitation works to ensure prevent seasonal diseases in the coming month of rainy season.

After almost a month-long busy schedule with regard to the recently concluded Parliamentary elections in the district, now district Collector G. Ravi Naik has turned his attention to general administration, emphasizing the importance of sanitation to prevent seasonal diseases and directing the completion of school infrastructure repairs. In a coordination meeting held at the Integrated Collectorate office on Wednesday, the Collector reviewed ongoing programmes across various departments.

Naik stressed the need for stringent sanitation measures in both villages and towns, ordering the cleaning of sewage canals to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases.

He praised the officials and staff for the smooth completion of the Parliamentary and local body MLC by-elections and advised ensuring the successful completion of the election counting process.

In his directives, the Collector instructed that all school buildings used as polling stations be thoroughly cleaned, both inside and out. He highlighted the urgency of transporting paddy purchased from farmers at procurement centers without delays and called for the swift completion of tab entries. Additional Revenue Collector, Mandal Special Officers, and related department officials were tasked with monitoring the paddy procurement process.



Under the Amma Aadarsha Pathashala scheme, the Collector mandated the immediate completion of repairs and the provision of basic facilities in government schools. He also checked with relevant authorities regarding the stitching of uniforms for students.



Further directives included resolving pending applications in various modules through the Dharani portal and addressing applications in Prajavani within 15 days to avoid backlogs.



Collector Naik emphasized the need for regular watering of plants in Block Plantation, Linear Plantation, and Palle Prakruti Vanam (village nature parks). He also instituted a monthly cleaning mandate for government offices on every third Saturday.



He urged the completion of repairs and infrastructure improvements in SC, ST, BC, and Minority Residential Schools and hostels before the schools reopen. Under the Employment Guarantee Scheme, he emphasiSed providing work to job card holders.



Concerned officials were instructed to review staff attendance through biometrics at the Integrated Collectorate and to ensure the availability of basic facilities in villages.

Additional Local Bodies Collector Shivendra Pratap, Additional Revenue Collector Mohan Rao, and other officials participated in the meeting.