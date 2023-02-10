Submit report on illegal layouts in Nellore: Adala

Nellore: MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy on Thursday directed the officials to prepare a comprehensive report on the unauthorised layouts in the city limits in two days.

Participating in a review meeting at the municipal office, the MP said the administration has received several complaints on illegal constructions in Nellore rural limits and directed the town planning wing officials to initiate stern action against the illegal structures and managements for violating norms. He instructed the officials to take up road repair works, drains, streetlights and strive to complete them immediately.

He also directed them not to allow interference of others in the development of a division.

He expressed displeasure over sanitation and instructed officials to pay special attention to it.

Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said the issues raised by the corporators will be resolved on a priority basis. She asked the Municipal Health Officer to take stern action against those traders who were selling spoiled chicken kept in freezers and supplying it to the hotels. Mayor P Sravanthi and few other corporators, who extended their support to the rebel MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, did not turn up for the meeting.