Summer training begins for girls

Eluru: District collector K Vetri Selvi said that the Kishori Vikasam programme will contribute greatly to the bright future of adolescent girls and women. She unveiled a poster on Kishori Vikasam, prepared under the auspices of the District Women Development and Child Welfare Department with the aim of empowering adolescent girls, at the Collectorate here on Friday.

The collector said that various training programmes are being provided to adolescent girls from May 2 to June 10.

She said that they should take advantage of these. This special summer campaign in the district has been organised by coordinating various departments at the village and ward levels to discuss six topics for the empowerment of adolescent girls and prepare books to move forward.

As part of this, it was stated that training programmes are being conducted for adolescent girls on topics such as the importance of education, overall health, menstrual hygiene, personal hygiene, higher education, career guidance, safety issues, side effects of child marriage, cyber security, and POCSO Act.

It was revealed that training will be provided to them on various topics such as the use of the toll-free number Child Helpline 1098 services, self-protection, financial management, leadership, decision-making, gender discrimination, reproductive health, physical exercise, and yoga during the summer vacations as per the schedule prescribed by the Anganwadi and Secretariat centres.

The village/ward level resource team, i.e., a woman police officer, Anganwadi worker, ANM, VO leader/member, CRP or Education Secretary, will conduct awareness classes (group discussions) on the specified topics through relevant resource person as per the calendar issued by the state government.

The district officers of the concerned departments should issue necessary instructions to the field level staff working under their control. It was suggested that steps should be taken to ensure that village and ward level child welfare and protection committee meetings are held on Fridays in all secretariats. In this regard, the woman police will play a key role as member convener of the said committee.

District Women and Child Welfare Empowerment Officer P Sharada, District Child Protection Officer Dr CH Surya Chakraveni, DPHNO Jyoti, PD Office EO V Mallika, Child Helpline Coordinator Raju, DCPU staff Jahnavi, Sunitha, Madhavi, Raj Kumar, Rajesh and others participated in the programme.