Sun God temple revenue goes up on Rathasapthami

Srikakulam: Sun God temple revenue was reported as Rs 48, 65, 508 during Rathasapthami the revenue increased this year compared to previous year. Rathasapthami festival was celebrated on a grand note at Arasavalli on January 28.

The revenue sources of the temple came from Ksheerabhishekam, special darshan, prasadams, VIP tickets etc., previous year Rathasapthami's total revenue was Rs 31, 63, 202 from all sources.

"We introduced VIP and Special darshan tickets and these are prime reason in increment of revenue," said the temple EO V Hari Surya Prakash. A total of Rs 22, 24, 600 was earned only from Ksheerabhishekam, VIP and Special Darshan tickets, the EO added.